March 31 (Reuters) - Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd :

* RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK52 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$3.35 BILLION VERSUS HK$3.33 BILLION

* FOR 2020, TRADE DISPUTES, VOLATILITY IN INTEREST RATES, CORONAVIRUS PRESENT SEVERE CHALLENGES TO BUSINESSES

* TOTAL REVENUE OF GROUP’S TOLL ROADS IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE IN COMING FINANCIAL YEAR

* WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND CAPITAL SIZE

* MIGHT BE POSSIBILITIES THAT OVERALL FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP FOR FY2020 WILL BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY COVID 19