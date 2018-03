March 28 (Reuters) - Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd :

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$3.15 BILLION VERSUS HK$2.90 BILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$29.50 BILLION VERSUS HK$22.13 BILLION

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK48 CENTS PER SHARE FOR 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: