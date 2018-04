April 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd:

* UNIT TO SELL FINE MARK INVESTMENT FOR RMB120.75 MILLION AND ASSIGN OUTSTANDING LOANS OF RMB56 MILLION

* UNIT TO SELL FINE MARK INVESTMENT TO HONGKONG RUIMIN INVESTMENT

* EXPECTED THAT GROUP WOULD RECORD A GAIN OF RMB108.7 MILLION ON DISPOSAL