BRIEF-Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Posts FY Revenue Hk$8.58 Billion

March 30 (Reuters) - Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd:

* SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL URBAN DEVELOPMENT GROUP LTD- FY REVENUE HK$8.58 BILLION VERSUS HK$6.98 BILLION

* SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL URBAN DEVELOPMENT GROUP LTD - FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$600.3 MILLION VERSUS HK$573.1 MILLION

* SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL URBAN DEVELOPMENT GROUP - DECLARES FINAL DIVIDEND AND SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF HK1.8 CENTS/ORDINARY SHARE & HK2.3 CENTS/ORDINARY SHARE

* SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL URBAN DEVELOPMENT GROUP- FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$600.3 MILLION VERSUS HK$573.1 MILLION

* SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL URBAN DEVELOPMENT GROUP LTD- EXPECTED PROGRESS OF CONTRACT SALES AND CONSTRUCTION WILL BE AFFECTED BY OUTBREAK

* SHANGHAI INDUSTRIAL URBAN DEVELOPMENT- CO CAN STILL RECOVER CONTRACT SALES FOR H1 2020 AND ELIMINATE IMPACT OF OUTBREAK BY SPEEDING UP IN SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: