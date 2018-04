April 9 (Reuters) - Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Ltd:

* UNIT TO SELL 67% OF HUNAN QIANSHUIWAN XIANGYA GARDEN CO., LTD FOR RMB637 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS NET PROCEEDS FROM DISPOSAL ABOUT RMB756.8 MILLION

* TAX GAIN OF RMB482.5 MILLION UPON COMPLETION OF DISPOSAL​‍​