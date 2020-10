Oct 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stock exchange filing:

* SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL GROUP BOUGHT 1.6 MLN H-SHARES IN CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE AT HK$23.25 ($3.00) PER SHARE ON OCT 14 - HKEX FILING

* SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL GROUP'S LONG POSITION IN CHINA PACIFIC INSURANCE RAISES TO 6.04% FROM 5.98% - HKEX FILING Source text in English: bit.ly/351Y6GJ Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)