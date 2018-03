March 21 (Reuters) - Shanghai Jiaoda Withub Information Industrial Co Ltd:

* ‍FY TURNOVER RMB65.1 MILLION, DOWN 32.81 PERCENT​

* ‍FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB330.9 MILLION​

* ‍LIU YUWEN​ AND ZHU KAIYONG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

* ‍NOMINATES​ ZOU YIMIN AND XIA WEIWEI AS CANDIDATES OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* ZOU YIMIN NOMINATED TO BE APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN PLACE OF LIU YUWEN​