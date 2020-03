March 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai Jin Jiang Capital Co Ltd :

* UNIT ENTERED INTO BUYOUT AGREEMENT OF GUEST ROOMS AND RELATED SERVICES WITH JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL

* JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL TO PURCHASE GUEST ROOMS & RELATED SERVICES EXPROPRIATED BY LOCAL GOVTS FOR PREVENTION OF COVID-19

* TOTAL TRANSACTION AMOUNT UNDER BUYOUT AGREEMENT OF GUEST ROOMS & RELATED SERVICES IS RMB266.4 MILLION