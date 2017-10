Oct 23 (Reuters) - Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Development Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy 12.0001 percent stake in controlling subsidiary Keystone Lodging Holdings Limited from Prototal Enterprises Limited

* Transaction price is 1.20 billion yuan

* Its stake in target company will be raised to 93.0035 percent from 81.0034 percent after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Q336F1

