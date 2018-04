April 26 (Reuters) - Shanghai Jin Jiang International Hotels Group Co Ltd:

* SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL CO’S QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB14.3 MILLION, UP 1.28 PERCENT

* SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL CO'S QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE RMB315.5 MILLION, DOWN 7.14 PERCENT