May 22 (Reuters) - Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd :

* EXPECTS TO RECORD SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN REVENUE IN FIRST HALF YEAR OF 2020

* EXPECTS TO RECORD RELATIVELY LARGER GROWTH IN FIRST HALF YEAR OF 2020 VERSUS FIRST HALF YEAR OF 2019

* SEES HY OPERATING INCOME BETWEEN RMB 455.7 MILLION & RMB 560.7 MILLION

* SEES HY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE BETWEEN RMB 680.7 MILLION AND LOSS OF RMB 562.8 MILLION