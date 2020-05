May 4 (Reuters) - Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd :

* ENTERED RESEARCH COLLABORATION AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

* PARTIES WILL COLLABORATE IN RESEARCH RELATING TO SARS-COV-2 NEUTRALIZING ANTIBODIES

* LILLY GRANTED EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO MAKE & SELL JUNSHI SARS-COV-2 ANTIBODIES OUTSIDE OF GREATER CHINA

* LILLY WILL PAY TO CO UPFRONT FEE OF US$10 MILLION

* UPON ACHIEVING PRESCRIBED MILESTONE EVENTS, MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO US$245 MILLION