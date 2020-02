Feb 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd :

* APPLICATION FOR IPO & LISTING OF SHARES ON STAR MARKET OFFICIALLY ACCEPTED BY SSE

* SSE APPROVED RESUMPTION OF REVIEW PROCESS ON APPLICATION FOR IPO & LISTING SHARES ON STAR MARKET FROM 20 FEB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)