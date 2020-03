March 19 (Reuters) - Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd :

* SEES Q1 OPERATING INCOME BETWEEN RMB150 MILLION TO RMB200 MILLION

* SEES QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE BETWEEN RMB233.1 MILLION AND RMB198.5 MILLION

* COMPANY EXPECTS TO RECORD A RELATIVELY LARGER GROWTH IN Q1 OF 2020 AS COMPARED WITH Q1 OF 2019