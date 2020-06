June 1 (Reuters) - Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd :

* SIGNED CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH MERCK KGAA

* PARTIES TO JOINTLY EXPLORE EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF TORIPALIMAB INJECTION

* PARTIES TO EXPLORE EFFICACY & SAFETY OF TORIPALIMAB INJECTION IN COMBINATION WITH CETUXIMAB INJECTION