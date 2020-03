March 19 (Reuters) - Shanghai Kindly Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd:

* RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.175 PER SHARE

* PROFIT FOR YEAR RMB96.54 MILLION, UP 65.77%

* EXPECTED THAT GROUP'S FULL-YEAR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS MIGHT BE AFFECTED TO CERTAIN EXTENT DUE TO CORONAVIRUS