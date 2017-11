Nov 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai Kindly Enterprise Development Group Co Ltd

* Says medical fund will unload up to 6 percent stake in the co within six months

* Says an individual shareholder will unload 4.7 percent stake in the co within eighteen months

* says shanghai-based investment firm and parties acting in concert will unload up to 6 percent stake in the co within six months

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/hVBbjV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)