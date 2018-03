March 22 (Reuters) - Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co Ltd :

* ‍FY NET PROFIT RMB537.4 MILLION VERSUS RMB572.3 MILLION

* ‍RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.22 PER ORDINARY SHARE​

* CO TARGETS SALES OF RMB10 BILLION FOR 2018 (REPRESENTING A YEAR-ON-YEAR INCREASE OF 11.13%)

* FOR 2018 SETS OPERATION ‍TARGET FOR PROFIT OF RMB 800 MILLION ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: