Feb 24 (Reuters) - Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co Ltd :

* JACK WALK RECEIVED DECISION THAT SHANGHAI JINMAO PARTNERS WAS DESIGNATED AS ITS LIQUIDATOR

* UPON DESIGNATION OF LIQUIDATOR, CO LOST CONTROL OF JACK WALK, WILL NOT INCLUDE IT IN CONSOL FINANCIAL STATEMENT

* MADE FULL PROVISION FOR IMPAIRMENT OF LONG-TERM EQUITY INVESTMENT & DEBT IN RESPECT OF JACK WALK IN 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)