April 11 (Reuters) - Shanghai La Chapelle Fashion Co Ltd :

* SAYS UNIT PLANS TO BUY 40 PERCENT STAKE IN FRENCH FASHION RETAILER NAF NAF SAS FOR 20.8 MILLION EUROS ($25.76 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qq7OOG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8075 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)