2 months ago
BRIEF-Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development says div payment date
June 8, 2017 / 8:41 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development says div payment date

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 8(Reuters) - Shanghai Lujiazui Finance & Trade Zone Development Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of A shares record on June 13

* The company's A shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 14 and the dividend will be paid on June 14

* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of B shares record on June 16

* The company's B shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 23

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pHTXWv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

