Dec 25 (Reuters) - Shanghai Moons' Electric Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT AGREES TO BUY SWISS FIRM TECHNOSOFT MOTION AG FOR 31.2 MILLION SWISS FRANCS ($31.62 million)