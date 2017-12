Dec 1(Reuters) - Shanghai New Huang Pu Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says it plans to sell 25 percent stake and creditor’s rights of 48.2 million yuan in real estate firm to a Shanghai-based firm, for 957.5 million yuan in total

* Previous news was disclosed on Oct. 20

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kotN5e

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)