March 23 (Reuters) - Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 5.0 BILLION YUAN BONDS

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 5.0 BILLION YUAN DEBT FINANCING INSTRUMENTS