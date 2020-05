BRIEF-Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Announces Entering Into Land Acquisition And Reserve Agreement

May 15 (Reuters) - Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd :

* CHIATAI QINGCHUNBAO & WEST STREAM VALLEY CONSTRUCTION HEADQUARTER ENTER LAND ACQUISITION & RESERVE AGREEMENT

* WEST STREAM VALLEY CONSTRUCTION HEADQUARTER TO PAY RMB2.01 BILLION TO CHIATAI QINGCHUNBAO

* EXPECTS TO RECORD ONE-OFF GAIN OF ABOUT RMB1.537 BILLION (BEFORE TAXATION) IN YEAR OF DELIVERY OF TARGET PROPERTIES

* PURCHASER TO COMPENSATE LOSSES OF LAND AND PREMISES OF CHIATAI QINGCHUNBAO