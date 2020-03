March 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd :

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB4.08 BILLION VERSUS RMB3.88 BILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB186.57 BILLION VERSUS RMB159.08 BILLION

* PROPOSED CASH DIVIDEND OF RMB4.40 FOR EVERY TEN SHARES