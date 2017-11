Nov 16(Reuters) - Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd

* Says co’s Hong Kong-based wholly owned unit will take out loan of $100 million (about 664 million yuan) form co’s controlling shareholder, with term of 180 days

* Says loan will be used for overseas M&A and equity investment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4MyVKy

