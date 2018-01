BRIEF-Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding units receive GMP certificate

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd

* Says Changzhou-based pharmaceuticals unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Jiangsu Food and Drug Administration, for its products including acyclovir, ganciclovir and production line

* Says the valid period is until Dec. 25, 2022

* Says Shanghai-based pharmaceuticals unit received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Shanghai Food and Drug Administration, for its products including flurbiprofen axetil

* Says the valid period is until Dec. 26, 2022

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/15PQTv

