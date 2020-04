April 28 (Reuters) - Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd :

* SAYS Q1 NET PROFIT DOWN 7.8% Y/Y

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 10 BILLION YUAN WORTH OF DEBT FINANCING INSTRUMENTS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2VFWZJc ; bit.ly/3f3j78j Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)