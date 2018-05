May 2 (Reuters) - Shanghai Potevio Co Ltd:

* SAYS 2017 NET LOSS NARROWS TO 350.1 MILLION YUAN ($55.03 million) FROM 473.1 MILLION YUAN YEAR AGO

* SAYS IT FACES RISKS OF LISTING SUSPENSION AS IT REPORTED NET LOSSES FOR THREE YEARS IN A ROW Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2I7KsIA ; bit.ly/2w5xGpd Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3621 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)