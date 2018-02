Feb 12 (Reuters) - Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co Ltd :

* SAYS BOARD APPROVES TO OFFER CREDIT LINE OF HK$19.64 BILLION ($2.51 billion) TO ITS UNIT SPDB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2CfX8Gf Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8195 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)