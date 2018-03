March 22 (Reuters) - Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY TIANCHENG INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT OR ITS SUBSIDIARY VALUED AT 16 BILLION YUAN ($2.53 billion) VIA SHARE ISSUE

* SAYS TIANCHENG INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT OWNS BIO PRODUCTS LABORATORY HOLDINGS, BIOTEST AG

* SAYS SHARE TRADE REMAINS SUSPENDED Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Gdtyr2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3230 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)