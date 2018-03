March 15 (Reuters) - Shanghai Shenda Co Ltd:

* SAYS PARTIALLY OWNED UNIT AURIA SOLUTIONS PLANS TO INVEST $16 MILLION TO SET UP AUTO COMPONENTS SUBSIDIARY IN CHINA

* SAYS IT CUTS SHARE ISSUE SIZE TO 1.99 BILLION YUAN ($315.02 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pf5Ujr; bit.ly/2DrTn1h Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3170 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)