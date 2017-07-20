FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shanghai Shenqi Pharmaceutical Investment Management says annual div payment date for both A shares and B shares
July 20, 2017 / 5:27 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Shanghai Shenqi Pharmaceutical Investment Management says annual div payment date for both A shares and B shares

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Shanghai Shenqi Pharmaceutical Investment Management Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.03 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 26 for A share

* Says it will pay cash dividend of $0.004414(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on July 31 for B share

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 27 and the dividend will be paid on July 27 for A share and Aug. 11 for B share

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nZ1iid

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

