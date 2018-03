March 21 (Reuters) - Shangri-La Asia Ltd:

* ‍FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK11 CENTS PER SHARE​

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $140.7 MILLION VERSUS $137.6 MLN‍​

* 5 HOTELS OPENED IN MAINLAND CHINA IN 2017 TO CREATE CARRY-OVER IMPACT INTO 2018, MAKE POSITIVE CONTRIBUTION TO REVENUE PERFORMANCE​

* ‍IN 2018 GROUP EXPECTS TO SEE IMPROVEMENTS IN ITS OPERATING PERFORMANCE RELATIVE TO 2017​