June 5 (Reuters) - Shangri-La Asia Ltd:

* GROUP MAY REPORT A LOSS FOR SIX MONTHS

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE MAINLY TO SEVERE BUSINESS DISRUPTIONS CAUSED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* IF PANDEMIC CONTINUES TO SEVERELY IMPACT GROUP’S OPERATIONS IN REMAINDER OF YEAR, MAY ALSO REPORT LOSS IN FY RESULTS

* AS AT 30 APRIL, GROUP HAD CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS OF USD1.1 BILLION AS WELL AS USD840 MILLION OF COMMITTED UNDRAWN FACILITIES