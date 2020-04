April 1 (Reuters) - Shangri-La Hotel PCL:

* WILL BE SUSPENDING TEMPORARILY FOR OPERATION OF BOTH SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, BANGKOK & SHANGRI-LA HOTEL, CHIANG MAI

* SUSPENSION OF HOTELS IN LIGHT OF OUTBREAK OF COVID-19

* TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATION FOR MINIMUM OF 1 MONTH, STARTING FROM 1 APRIL UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: