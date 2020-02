Feb 28 (Reuters) - Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Bhd :

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 10.4 MILLION RGT

* QTRLY YEAR AGO REVENUE 135.1 MILLION RGT; QTRLY YEAR AGO NET LOSS 856,000 RGT

* OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS ADVERSELY AFFECTING OCCUPANCY ACROSS GROUP’S HOTELS AND RESORTS

* GROWTH PROSPECTS FOR UBN TOWER & UBN APARTMENTS LIKELY TO SOFTEN THROUGH 2020 AMIDST SLOWER ECONOMIC CONDITIONS