Nov 27 (Reuters) - Shantou Wanshun Package Material Stock Co Ltd:

* SAYS ITS UNIT IS SUBJECT TO PRELIMINARY U.S. ALUMINIUM FOIL IMPORT DUTY OF 96.81 PERCENT

* SAYS THE UNIT HAS HIRED LAWYERS TO CONTINUE TO ACTIVELY DEFEND ITS POSITION

* SAYS U.S. ANTI-DUMPING MOVES TO POST UNCERTAINTIES TO COMPANY'S PRODUCTION, OPERATIONS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hV17QO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)