April 1 (Reuters) - Shanxi Changcheng Microlight Equipment Co Ltd:

* PRODUCTION PLANTS & FACILITIES LOCATED IN TAIYUAN CITY TEMPORARILY CEASED PRODUCTION SINCE EARLY OF 2020

* GROUP’S PRODUCTION AND OPERATION HAVE BEEN SEVERELY AFFECTED

* HIT TO PRODUCTION & OPERATIONS TO LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN SALES & FINANCIAL RESULTS OF CO FOR Q1 OF 2020

* PLANS THAT GROUP WILL GRADUALLY RESUME PRODUCTION IN APRIL 2020