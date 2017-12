Dec 20 (Reuters) - Shanxi Securities Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT GETS SECURITIES REGULATOR'S APPROVAL TO INVEST HK$500 MILLION ($63.91 million) IN ITS HONG KONG UNIT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oPPvVE Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8234 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)