Feb 2 (Reuters) - Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory Co Ltd 600809.SS>:

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PLANS TO SELL ABOUT 11.45 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO CHINA RESOURCES’ AFFILIATE, NO AGREEMENT SIGNED YET

* SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON FEB 5 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2FAQNY0 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)