June 9 (Reuters) - Share Economy Group Ltd:

* Share Econ Gp-...More Appointment Of Chief Executive Officer Appointment Of Executive Director And Chief Financial Officer Appointment Of Independent Non-executive Director And Establishment Of Nomination Committee

* Meng Xiaoqian has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of company​

* Christina Chan has been appointed as an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of company