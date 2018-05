May 1 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered PLC:

* SHAREHOLDER ADVISORY FIRM PIRC RECOMMENDS INVESTORS OPPOSE STANDARD CHARTERED’S EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN AT ANNUAL MEETING

* PIRC SAYS STANDARD CHARTERED CEO PAY INCREASES OVER LAST 5 YEARS ARE NOT IN LINE WITH THE BANK’S SHARE PERFORMANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)