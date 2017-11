Nov 28 (Reuters) - Beijing VRV Software Corp Ltd :

* Says Shareholder Lin Hao unloaded 8,394,400 shares of the company, represent to a 5 percent stake

* His stake in the company was decreased to 33.55 percent from 38.55 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tAWfcx

