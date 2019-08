Aug 13 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG:

* EQS-NEWS: THE SHAREHOLDER GROUP AROUND SENTIS CAPITAL CALLS FOR AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND THE ELECTION OF ADDITIONAL MEMBER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* SHAREHOLDER GROUP AROUND SENTIS CAPITAL REQUESTS THAT EGM BE CONVENED TO DISCUSS ELECTION OF ADDITIONAL MEMBER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MEYER BURGER TECHNOLOGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)