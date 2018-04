April 4 (Reuters) - PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM (KAP):

* SHAREHOLDER SELLS 30 PCT STAKE IN TUKAS GIDA TO METRO HOLDING BY TRANSFER - KAP ‍​‍​

* SHAREHOLDER OKULLU GIDA STAKES IN DECREASES TO 0 PCT FROM 11 PCT AFTER TRANSFER - KAP ‍‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)