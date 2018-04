April 10 (Reuters) - ARSAN TEKSTIL TICARET VE SANAYI AS :

* SHAREHOLDER SERPIL SARIKATIPOGLU SELLS 4.1 MILLION SHARES IN ARSAN TEKSTIL AT 8.6 MILLION LIRA TO SHAREHOLDER FARSAN INSAAT BY TRANSFER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)