June 13 (Reuters) - Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):

* SHAREHOLDER SPV BILISIM SAYS STAKE IN BIMEKS DECREASED TO 6.58 PERCENT FROM 9.92 PERCENT

* 4.0 MILLION BIMEKS SHARES GIVEN AS WARRANT TO BALDARES S.A.R.L LUXEMBOURG ARE TRANSFERRED TO BALDARES'S ACCOUNT

* SPV BILISIM NOW HOLDS 7.91 MILLION BIMEKS SHARES Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)