May 7 (Reuters) - PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM (KAP):

* SHAREHOLDER ERCIYAS HOLDING DIVESTS 26.9 PCT STAKES IN OZBAL CELIK BORU - KAP

* SHAREHOLDER MEHMET ALI YILMAZ INCREASES ITS STAKES IN TEK-ART INSAAT TO 31.3 PCT FROM 16.6 PCT - KAP

* SHAREHOLDER MURAT AYDIN INCREASES ITS STAKES IN DIRITEKS DIRILIS TO 13.6 PCT - KAP

* SHAREHOLDER MUSTAFA MURAD KALAN DIVESTS 7.4 PCT STAKES IN BANTAS BANDIRMA - KAP